These are the 20 best curry restaurants in Scotland according to Google user reviews
Scotland - in spite of being several thousand miles from India - has a great reputation for Indian food.
These are 20 of the best curry houses in Scotland according to diners who left reviews on Google. All the restaurants received 4.5 stars or above in total on Google.
1. Tabla Indian Restaurant, South Street, Perth
This Indian restaurant ranks top of Google reviews, with one diner writing: Friendly welcome and service. Busy but staff attentive and no long delay.
2. The Radhuni, Clerk St, Loanhead
This is one of the best restaurants Ive ever had the pleasure of dining in. The staff are wonderful, knowledgeable and friendly - said one reviewer of the Radhuni in Loanhead.
3. Jewel In The Crown Indian Restaurant, Crown Street, Aberdeen
Jewel in The Crown in Aberdeen has 4.5 stars on Google, with one recent review praising all the food from the appetizers to the entrees. They also said the service was prompt and polite.
4. Pataka, Causewayside, Edinburgh
I really enjoy the atmosphere in Pataka! The food is brilliant and the staff go beyond expectations. The curry is spot on - reads one recent review of Pataka in Edinburgh.
