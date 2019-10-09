Best curry houses Scotland

These are the 20 best curry restaurants in Scotland according to Google user reviews

Scotland - in spite of being several thousand miles from India - has a great reputation for Indian food.

These are 20 of the best curry houses in Scotland according to diners who left reviews on Google. All the restaurants received 4.5 stars or above in total on Google.

This Indian restaurant ranks top of Google reviews, with one diner writing: Friendly welcome and service. Busy but staff attentive and no long delay.

1. Tabla Indian Restaurant, South Street, Perth

This is one of the best restaurants Ive ever had the pleasure of dining in. The staff are wonderful, knowledgeable and friendly - said one reviewer of the Radhuni in Loanhead.

2. The Radhuni, Clerk St, Loanhead

Jewel in The Crown in Aberdeen has 4.5 stars on Google, with one recent review praising all the food from the appetizers to the entrees. They also said the service was prompt and polite.

3. Jewel In The Crown Indian Restaurant, Crown Street, Aberdeen

I really enjoy the atmosphere in Pataka! The food is brilliant and the staff go beyond expectations. The curry is spot on - reads one recent review of Pataka in Edinburgh.

4. Pataka, Causewayside, Edinburgh

