There is no shortage of options for fine dining in Scotland. 120 restaurants were recommended by the Guide in 2019, with establishments being selected from the Highlands down to the Borders. Here are 25 of the restaurants that were selected from around the country. For the full list you can go here.

1. The Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh Michelin say: "A smart, village-like suburb plays host to one of Tom Kitchins more casual ventures. It has a wood-furnished bar and a dining room which blends rustic and contemporary dcor. Extensive menus follow a Nature to Plate philosophy and focus on the classical and the local."

2. Fhior, Edinburgh Michelin say: "A husband and wife team run this appealing Scandic-style restaurant whose name means True. Creative modern cooking showcases Scottish produce, including foraged and home-preserved ingredients. Lunch sees small plates which are ideal for sharing, while dinner offers two surprise tasting menus."

3. Kitche, Leith Michelin say: "A smartly converted whisky warehouse provides the perfect setting for this patriotic restaurant, where the windswept highlands are brought indoors courtesy of tartan tweed, tree bark, whisky barrels and dry stone walls. Menus mix boldly flavoured classics with fresh modern dishes. Each ingredient has a purpose and is allowed to shine; vegetables are the chefs passion."

4. Kanpai, Edinburgh Michelin say: "Uncluttered, modern Japanese restaurant with a smart sushi bar and cheerful service. Colourful, elaborate dishes have clean, well-defined flavours; the menu is designed to help novices feel confident and experts feel at home."

