These 13 Scottish pubs are on the market right now

Thinking of taking on a new venture this year?

If you have ever dreamed of owning your very own pub one day, and have a good mind for business, you could become the proud owner of one of these Scottish beer houses, which are all currently on the market. Which pub would you like to call your own?

1. The Three Bellies Brae, Kirriemuir, Angus This well presented traditional pub features a commercial kitchen, spacious three bedroom apartment flat above it and brings in a steady turnover, with scope for food expansion. Asking price: 175,000 GBP Businesses For Sale other Buy a Photo

2. The Rising Sun Bar, Elgin, Moray This traditional ale house is full of character and charm, and has a great local following which brings it year-round trade. Asking price: 125,000 GBP Google other Buy a Photo

3. The Victoria Inn, East Ayrshire The large and characterful inn occupies a good trading position in the centre of Ayrshire town centre, and also includes two flats, with three bedrooms between them. Asking price: 225,000 GBP Businesses For Sale other Buy a Photo

4. Ship Inn, Dumfires and Galloway Situated on a busy main road, the Ship Inn has an excellent trading position and is opposite a number of the towns tourist attractions. It also includes a large three bedroom flat. Asking price: 185,000 GBP Businesses For Sale other Buy a Photo

