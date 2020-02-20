These 13 Scottish pubs are on the market right now
Thinking of taking on a new venture this year?
If you have ever dreamed of owning your very own pub one day, and have a good mind for business, you could become the proud owner of one of these Scottish beer houses, which are all currently on the market. Which pub would you like to call your own?
1. The Three Bellies Brae, Kirriemuir, Angus
This well presented traditional pub features a commercial kitchen, spacious three bedroom apartment flat above it and brings in a steady turnover, with scope for food expansion. Asking price: 175,000 GBP
Situated on a busy main road, the Ship Inn has an excellent trading position and is opposite a number of the towns tourist attractions. It also includes a large three bedroom flat. Asking price: 185,000 GBP