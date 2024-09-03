The Scottish seaside hotel that has transformed a suite into a whisky lounge

The former bedroom is now an exclusive use space

If you’re going to convert a spare bedroom, it’s best to make it into something useful.

That’s what they’ve done at the five-star Rusacks St Andrews. They transformed one of their suites, room 116, into a whisky lounge, in partnership with distillers Brown-Forman, who have owned The BenRiach Distillery Company since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suitably named Room 116 is now a wood-panelled members’ club-inspired space, which features a marble-topped bar, a huge blue vintage Chesterfield sofa and walls that are covered in pictures of golfing legends.

Room 116 | Contributed

They’ve also installed custom shelving, which, among others, is a showcase for Benriach malt, and rare collections from Glendronach and Glenglassaugh whisky, including archive casks that are no longer available to purchase.

The piece de resistance of the space is probably the balcony, which boasts what they’ve trademarked as “The Best View in Golf” as it looks out over the historic Old Course and to the West Sands beyond.

For those in the market for a drinks reception or party, the space can be hired privately for a minimum of two hours, for groups of eight to 20 guests at £140pp.

Or, there’s the two-hour Home of Golf Experience, which is £195pp for groups of five to 20 guests and involves a tasting of four of the Glendronach Single Malt Whisky Range, mezze board and a talk from a local St Andrews guide.

Room 116 access is also included in a new luxury package to suit those for whom money is no object.

The Marine & Lawn Grand Tour combines visits to top golf courses in Scotland and Northern Ireland with premium accommodations and experiences, VIP amenities include luxury transfers, bespoke dining, a 24/7 concierge service, and rare golf experiences like lessons with pros, personal styling, and private museum tours. The package is available for groups of up to 12, visiting at least two hotels. Price on application.