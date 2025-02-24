The Scotland based speaker whose wise TED talks have amassed 150 million views

Julian Treasure | Contributed

The global learning platform, Kahoot!, recently ran a poll to decide the UK’s favourite TED talk.

The result was one from 2013 by Julian Treasure, entitled How To Speak So That People Want to Listen, which was delivered in Edinburgh and is the sixth most viewed TED talk of all time. Treasure’s five talks have now collectively amassed 150 million views.

We asked the Orkney-based expert to tell us more.

What's your day job?

I write books, give talks and consult on communication skills (especially conscious listening) and productive sound.

Are you still amazed that your talk is rated so highly?

I’m thrilled by the impact of that talk – and my others on listening, the power of sound and aural architecture – because it suggests people are becoming more conscious about the critical skills of speaking and listening, which we don’t teach our children in school for some unknown reason.

What kind of feedback have you had on it over the years?

It changed my life, creating a whole new career for me as a keynote speaker, which has allowed me to carry the vital message about conscious communication all over the world. On top of that, I’ve had many messages from people who’ve used that talk as a doorway to better communication.

Have people used your advice also in their personal lives?

Yes, that’s something I’m very passionate about, particularly regarding the skill of listening, which is the foundation of all our relationships at home as well as work. Conscious listening always creates understanding, and I think most people would agree that the world has never needed that more than it does right now.

Is there anything you would change about the talk, with hindsight?

Honestly, no. That was my fifth TED talk in successive years, so I uniquely had a lot of practice, and I think I did it as well as I could have done. A good thing too, because standing on a TED stage to speak about speaking is really putting your head above the parapet: you need to get that one right, and I’m relieved to say I don’t think I could have done it any better. Though TED didn’t post it for a year after I delivered it at TEDGlobal in Edinburgh, so I assumed for all that time that they just hadn’t liked it.

Are you guilty of any of your ‘seven deadly sins’ of talking, including gossiping and complaining?

We’re all human, so yes of course I fall into some of these habits from time to time. But consciousness is the light you can shine on any bad habit that allows you to change it. And if my own consciousness fails, my family knows all about the seven sins, so they’ll let me know soon enough.

Are they becoming more prevalent?

Absolutely, especially judging and dogmatism, which we see daily, everywhere from statements by politicians (especially the new US administration) to the litany of abuse you can find in comments sections or on social media. Being right (or rather, making other people wrong) is becoming a global epidemic with terrible consequences for civil society.

Any other TED talks that you've personally enjoyed?

Susan Cain’s talk on introverts – like many other public speakers, I’m actually an introvert myself. Jason Rugolo on the future of audio computing. And Daniel Kahneman on our capricious memories. Among many others.

Tell us about your new book

Every day, sounds affect our experience and fundamentally alter our quality of life. Published on March 27, Sound Affects will help readers rediscover the wonder of sound and the joy of listening.