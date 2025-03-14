The romantic Scottish riverside hotel that's opening after stylish £2.5m makeover

In Tam O’Shanter, Burns described pleasures as like ‘poppies spread’, as you ‘seize the flow’r, its bloom is shed’.

Indeed, joy may be fleeting, but you’ve got a good chance of tracking it down at Alloway’s newly refurbished Brig o’ Doon House Hotel, which dates back to 1829 and is situated by the Auld Brig that’s immortalised in the poem.

The four-star establishment is taking bookings from May 1, for their box fresh 14 bedrooms, as well as eight new River Suites, with views to the River Doon, and a Honeymoon Suite. As well as other tweaks, they’ve doubled the capacity of The Coven Restaurant with a purpose built extension.

We asked Vivien Kyle, who co-owns the property - along with the rest of RAD Hotel Group - with her husband Robert, to tell us more.

Why did the hotel need a refurbishment?

Brig o' Doon has long been an iconic wedding venue and hotel, renowned for its breathtaking setting and deep-rooted heritage. However, we wanted to ensure it remained a truly luxurious and memorable destination for generations to come. The refurbishment was essential to enhancing the overall guest experience, modernising key areas, and preserving the charm and character that make the hotel so special.

One of our main priorities was to create additional bedrooms, allowing more guests to experience the beauty of Brig o’ Doon. Accessibility was also a major consideration, and we’ve introduced new lift access to ensure a more inclusive stay. Another key focus was repositioning the guest rooms. Previously, they were located in a part of the hotel without views of the beautiful river setting or the historic brig. With the introduction of our new River View Suites, we’re now able to offer guests stunning outlooks over this truly magical setting. It is like waking up in a fairytale looking in one of these suites. Having a coffee or glass of fizz on these private balconies soaking up the scenery is like nothing else.

What was the brief, and what designers did you use?

The design brief was to refresh the interiors while maintaining the hotel’s timeless elegance and romantic atmosphere. It was crucial that we struck the right balance between tradition and modern luxury. We wanted to honour the hotel's heritage while ensuring the spaces felt fresh, welcoming, and indulgent.

Another essential part of the project was preserving the building’s exterior, ensuring it remained just as stunning from every angle while maximising the incredible views. We partnered with Lucid Interiors, a long-standing design partner of ours who specialise in hospitality projects. Inspired by the hotel's picturesque surroundings, we worked closely with them to ensure the design seamlessly blends old with new, creating a warm yet sophisticated aesthetic that feels completely in keeping with Brig o’ Doon’s character.

How long did it take?

The refurbishment has been an ongoing journey since we took ownership in 2023. The first major phase was the transformation of the ballroom and function bar, which took around six months from planning to completion. We were determined to minimise disruption, so much of the remaining work has been carefully phased to allow the hotel to continue operating throughout the process.

The renovation of the original bedrooms was completed in around three months, while the construction and fit-out of the newest River View Suites took approximately eight months. Due to the structural work required to create these suites, this part of the project was more complex, but the end result has been more than worth it.

What were the biggest challenges?

Working with a historic property always presents unique challenges, and one of the biggest was ensuring we preserved the building’s character. Every decision had to be carefully considered to respect the integrity of the space while enhancing comfort and luxury for our guests.

We also faced structural challenges that required specialist attention, particularly when creating the new River View Suites. Additionally, because Brig o’ Doon is such a beloved wedding venue, it was crucial that the upgrades aligned with the expectations of our wedding couples. Every aspect of the refurbishment was approached with their needs in mind, ensuring we enhanced the experience without losing the charm that makes the hotel such a dream setting for weddings.

Which are your favourite rooms, now that it's complete?

The newly added River View Suites are without a doubt a highlight of the refurbishment. They truly have the wow factor, offering guests magnificent views and a sense of tranquillity that is second to none. The addition of balconies makes them even more special, especially in the summer months when guests can fully immerse themselves in the beauty of the surroundings.

Another standout is the ballroom and garden bar. Both spaces have been beautifully refreshed, and the feedback from our wedding couples has been overwhelmingly positive. Seeing the joy these spaces bring to guests makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Why is the hotel considered so romantic?

Brig o’ Doon has an undeniable magic about it. Every visit feels special, and there’s a warmth to the atmosphere that’s hard to put into words.

The interiors pay homage to Robert Burns and his timeless stories, adding a layer of literary charm to the hotel’s aesthetic. Meanwhile, the picturesque riverside location and manicured grounds create a fairytale-like setting that feels worlds away from everyday life. It’s a place where love stories unfold.

Tell us about the new honeymoon suite

The suite features a luxurious four-poster bed, bespoke furnishings, and a cosy fireplace, all of which add to its intimate and enchanting atmosphere. The spacious dressing area is perfect for wedding preparations, giving couples plenty of room to get ready in style. The bathroom is another standout feature, with a stunning freestanding bath that adds an extra touch of opulence. It’s the perfect retreat for newlyweds to unwind and celebrate their special day after saying ‘I do’.

Tell us about the hotel's heritage.

It’s deeply connected to Scotland’s cultural heritage, standing proudly near the 15th-century bridge made famous by Robert Burns’ iconic poem Tam o’ Shanter. The hotel is world-famous and has been an integral part of Ayrshire’s hospitality scene for generations. We are incredibly proud to be continuing Brig o’ Doon’s legacy, ensuring it remains a cherished landmark in Scotland.

