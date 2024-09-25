The only Japanese cafe in Shetland is closing down and moving to the big city

Their much-loved cafe is changing premises

If you’re in Lerwick, it might soon prove difficult to sustain a matcha tea habit.

That’s because, after a year in Shetland, Terence Tsao and Emilu Hasegawa, are closing their Japanese cafe, Showa, with plans to reopen their quirky business in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their Conmercial Road shop will shut at the end of October, as, according to their Instagram post, ‘new adventures call’.

Tsao tells us more..

Where are you both from, and what are your backgrounds in food and drink?

I’m from Hong Kong, and Emi is from Hokkaido, Japan. Showa is our first business, and the funny thing is, we had zero experience in running a shop before this, sounds a bit wild, right? But we’ve always been foodies who love making coffee and baking at home. Even without the professional background, we knew exactly what flavors and tastes we were looking for, and we wanted to share that passion with our customers. Emi has an amazing sense of taste and creativity, so she focuses on the food and bakery side, while I handle the coffee, matcha and all beverages. Somehow, it all comes together.

The couple in Showa | Contributed

Tell us more about Showa and how you ended up in Shetland?

Showa is named after a period in Japan, reflecting our mission to bring a unique Japanese bakery experience to Shetland. We wanted to create a special place where locals could enjoy something new. The warmth and charm of Shetland made it the perfect location for us, and we’re proud to have successfully shared this experience with the community.

Why did you decide that Glasgow was the next step and do you have a premises yet?

We’re moving to Glasgow to be closer to family and explore new business opportunities. We’re still looking for a location but are eager to bring Showa to the city.

We’re very impressed by the independent coffee shops in Glasgow. The creativity and quality in the scene are inspiring, and we’re excited to contribute our unique offerings. Right now, we’re still in Lerwick, so we haven’t settled on a specific location. However, we’re really drawn to areas with a strong independent coffee culture, like the West End or Southside. Both have a great mix of local cafes, creative spaces, and diverse communities, which align with the kind of vibe we want for Showa. We’re excited to explore the city further once we’re there and find the perfect spot that feels like home for us and our customers.

What were your Shetland customers like and what were the bestsellers?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our customers were friendly and supportive, and we loved building relationships with them. People really enjoyed our coffee and homemade bakery items, especially our Japanese-style fluffy pancakes. Our matcha items, including lattes and cakes, were also very popular. These unique offerings really resonated with our customers.

Are your customers very sad that you’re moving?

Yes, there has been a lot of sadness since we announced the move. We’ve received so many kind messages and well-wishes from our customers, which shows how much we’ve all connected. It’s hard to leave, but we hope our spirit stays in Shetland. The support we’ve received has been truly heartwarming. Here are a few of the messages that stood out from our page: "Lovely coffee, amazing food, and a lovely couple running it. You will be a big miss", "My boy loves your place. It’s the best café in town. We’ll definitely visit when we are there”. and ; "You guys are both going to be such a huge miss! Wishing you all the best in your next chapter and will seek out the new Showa whenever I’m in Glasgow!" These are just a few of the many messages that show how much our customers valued Showa and the community we built together.

What is Lerwick like as a food destination?

Lerwick may be small, but it has a growing and diverse food scene. It offers a mix of traditional Shetland fare and newer influences, with locals embracing international flavors. Showa brought a unique element to the mix with Japanese-inspired treats, which were warmly welcomed by the community. There’s a strong support for independent businesses, and we’ve loved being part of that movement.

Tell us about the Mount Fuji cakes you serve

The first time Emi tried a Mount Fuji-shaped cake was at a small shop near Mount Fuji in Japan. As she was eating it thought about how perfect this simple plain cake would be if it came in different flavors. That experience inspired her to create our own version at Showa. focused on achieving the ultimate softness, the balance of sweetness and texture, adding unique flavors and decorations on top to make the cake not only delicious but also a way for people to connect with the iconic Japanese mountain.

Which new ideas are you exploring for the interior of the new incarnation of Showa?

We want to keep the cozy, welcoming vibe but are also excited to adapt the design for Glasgow. Some elements will stay true to our roots, but we’re exploring new ideas to fit the urban atmosphere. Emi and I both bring our own style to the design, blending Japanese retro elements with something fresh and new. That mix has always been a big part of our inspiration. Emi, in particular, has taken charge of our logo and art design, so the space really reflects our combined vision. We want the new location to feel cozy but also modern, with a nod to the nostalgic vibe of Japanese cafés.

Showa's Lerwick exterior | Contributed

Where do you see Showa in five years’ time?

In five years, we hope Showa will be well-established in Glasgow’s coffee culture, continuing to create a welcoming space for people to enjoy great coffee and food. We’d love to grow while staying true to our values of quality and community.