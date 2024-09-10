Their lunch club will provide a sense of community

Going meat-free isn’t just for the youth.

That’s proved by charity V for Life, who aim to support older vegans and vegetarians with information and advice. They’re bringing their ethos to Edinburgh’s Hendersons (7-13 Barclay Place) on September 23, from noon until 2pm, with a special lunch club tailored to this age group. It costs £10, which gets you a dish including this restaurant’s famous mac ‘n’ cheese.

We found out more from V for Life’s Director (Scotland), Kim Stringer.

Why Hendersons?

Edinburgh has long been at the forefront of progressive movements, including the rise of veganism and vegetarianism. Hosting the lunch club at Hendersons is a fitting choice, because it’s a beloved institution. It has a rich heritage dating back to 1962, when it opened as one of the UK’s first vegetarian restaurants. The city’s openness to new ideas, its thriving vegetarian and vegan scene, and its reputation as a welcoming, inclusive place align perfectly with our values.

Tell us about V for Life.

V for Life is a UK charity (registered in England and Wales) that supports older vegans and vegetarians. We promote healthy, ethical living for older adults by providing resources, guidance, and social opportunities that encourage plant-based diets. Recognising that older people are often overlooked in discussions about veganism and vegetarianism, V for Life fills an important gap, offering support to those who have chosen this lifestyle and ensuring that their needs are met. The charity is particularly focused on addressing the challenges that older vegans and vegetarians may face, such as loneliness, accessibility issues, and safeguarding their diet, should they need future care. We hear all too often of the vegetarian care home resident with dementia, for example, who has now 'forgotten' their core values and is asking for meat. Through initiatives like the lunch club at Hendersons, V for Life creates opportunities for older adults to connect with others who share their values, helping to combat isolation and build a supportive community. By organising events and providing resources, V for Life ensures that older vegans and vegetarians have access to both social networks and reliable information to maintain their lifestyle as they age.

Why is an event like this important?

Loneliness and isolation can be significant issues for older people, and this is especially true for those who follow a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle, which can sometimes feel isolating in itself. The lunch club aims to foster meaningful connections over shared meals, creating a sense of belonging and community.

The aim is to create an environment where individuals can enjoy a healthy, delicious meal while forming bonds with others who share their passion for plant-based living.

The event also emphasises the importance of nutrition and wellness, particularly for older adults. Plant-based diets are rich in nutrients, and providing a space where older vegans and vegetarians can enjoy meals designed with their specific nutritional needs in mind is a key aspect of the lunch club. Ultimately, the goal is to improve both the physical and emotional well-being of attendees by offering them not just food, but friendship and support.

Have there been previous events and did people forge friendships there?

V for Life has hosted pilot events in other areas of the UK, including online, and we even run a veggie pen- and phone-pal scheme. These schemes have proven to be a valuable opportunity for older vegans and vegetarians to forge lasting friendships. Attendees often report that these gatherings give them a renewed sense of connection and community, and many go on to keep in touch. The social aspect of these events is just as important as the meals themselves. The sense of shared purpose and common ground – a commitment to living ethically and healthily – helps to build strong, meaningful relationships.

Veggie couple | Contributed

Why do you think vegetarianism – and especially veganism – is associated with young people?

These movements have gained significant traction among younger generations, particularly because of concerns about the environment, animal welfare, and health. Social media has played a large role in amplifying these movements, with younger people leading the charge in promoting plant-based diets as part of a sustainable and ethical lifestyle. However, this association can sometimes overlook the fact that many older adults have been committed to veganism or vegetarianism for decades. For some, their choice to follow a plant-based diet is rooted in ethical convictions formed long before these movements became mainstream.

What are the most common reasons for older people being vegetarian/vegan?

They often mirror those of younger people, including concerns about animal welfare, the environment, and personal health. However, for many older individuals, these choices are also informed by decades of reflection and experience. Others may have adopted the lifestyle later in life for health reasons, recognising the benefits of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Plant-based diets have been linked to improved heart health, lower cholesterol, and better overall wellness, which are important considerations for older adults.

Are they likely to meet like-minded folk at an event like this?

A commitment to health, sustainability, and ethical living are common threads that unite vegans and vegetarians, and these shared values can create a strong sense of community. This creates a unique opportunity for individuals to connect on a deeper level, forging friendships that are rooted in mutual respect and shared ideals.

To book, quote "lunch club 2024” when phoning Hendersons on 0131 202 1635 or emailing [email protected]