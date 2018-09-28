The Eagles to perform in Glasgow as part of 2019 world tour

Have your say

The Eagles will perform in Glasgow as part of their world tour next year.

The US country-rock band will make stops at major cities in England, Scotland and Ireland while on the European leg of their tour.

Classics from their extensive career such as 'Hotel California' and 'One of These Nights' will be sure to get the crowds going.

When and where in Glasgow?

The band is scheduled to perform on July 4th, 2019 at Glasgow's SSE Hydro Arena.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale on Friday October 5th at 9am at Ticketmaster

There will be a fans pre-sale for the Glasgow event from Wednesday October 3rd at 9am.

Eagles

The Eagles were the best-selling American band of the 1970s and earned themselves a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 album was recently certified the best-selling album in US history, while Hotel California is the third best-selling album.

The group will kick off the European dates in Belgium in May next year before playing six dates in the UK and one in Dublin.