The driving theory test is changing this April - here’s what you need to know

If you’re looking to take your driving theory test after 14 April this year, you should be aware that some changes are being implemented.

This is what you need to know about the changes and why they’re happening.

What is changing?

As it stands, the driving theory tests asks participants to read a case study and then answer five questions about what they just read. The test is designed to measure your understanding of road rules.

From 14 April 2020, this case study will be replaced with a short video clip and three questions about it, instead of five.

The clip will be silent, and the answers will be part of a selection of multiple choice answers.

You will be permitted to view the clip as many times as you like. You can see an example of what the clip will look like here.

Why is the test changing?

The theory test is changing in order to make it more accessible to everyone, especially for people with:

- A reading difficulty, such as dyslexia

- A learning disability

- A developmental condition, such as autism

There will also be other support for those with a reading difficulty, disability or health condition. You can request:

- Extra time on the test

- Someone to read what’s on screen and record your answers

- Someone to reword the questions for you

- What kind of questions will it ask?

The examples the government website outlines are as follows:

- Why are motorcyclists considered vulnerable road users?

- Why should the driver, on the side road, look out for motorcyclists at junctions?

- In this clip, who can cross the chevrons to overtake other vehicles, when it’s safe to do so?

Is anything else changing?

Nothing else is changing in the theory test - you’ll still be required to study the same books and software as before to prepare for the test.

You’ll need to:

- Answer 50 multiple choice questions within 57 minutes

- Score 43 out of 50 questions right to pass

- The hazard perception part of the test staying the same, so you’ll need to watch a video clip and spot hazards

This change also doesn’t affect these kind of theory tests:

- Motorcycle

- Lorry

- Bus or coach

- Approved driving instructor (ADI) part one