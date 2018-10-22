The Cure revealed as first headliner for Glasgow Summer Sessions 2019

The Cure have been confirmed as the first headline act for 2019’s Glasgow Summer Sessions

They will perform their first Scottish gig in 27 years at Summer Sessions on August 16, 2019 at Bellahouston Park.

The tour marks the first time the band will headline a major Scottish festival.

Glasgow’s very own Mogwai will support The Cure for their Glasgow Summer Sessions date on 16th August

. Fellow Scots The Twilight Sad, who have previously supported The Cure and even been named one of Robert Smith’s all time favourite bands, are also announced.

Welsh alt-rockers The Joy Formidable, who just last month released new album AAARTH, will open the show.

Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai said: “When The Cure last played Scotland in 1992, I went to all four shows (Dundee, Glasgow and twice in Edinburgh), skiving school at least once. If I’d known that the wait to see them play here again would be so long, I’d have been very shocked. I’d have been even more shocked but more so delighted that I’d be in a band opening for them 27 years later. I’m beyond excited and honoured to be part of this bill. The Cure are my favourite band and getting to play with them in our home town alongside our great friends The Twilight Sad is something really special.”

James Graham of The Twilight Sad: “Having toured the world with The Cure over the past few years, the one question we’re always asked when we come home is “When are The Cure coming to Glasgow? Have a word with Robert please!”. We’re delighted that we can now share the stage with one of our favourite bands in our home town.”

Known for hits such as Boys Don’t Cry, A Forest, Close To Me and Just Like Heaven, the iconic band are set for a relatively busy summer with the group also confirmed for Rock En Seine Festival in Paris.

The band led by Robert Smith will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2019.