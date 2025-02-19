The cool cafe that's opening in historic spot in Outlander village

The Dundonald family portrait | Contributed

It will also offers homewares and provisions

The Fife village of Culross is a major draw for Outlander fans, as it was used as a location for various episodes, where it doubled as Cranesmuir. This destination also attracts history and architecture buffs, who love its pretty cottages and the late 16th-century Culross Palace.

However, until now, it’s been less of a stop for foodies (unless you count the excellent cheese scones that are available in Bessie’s Cafe).

That’s set to change with the addition of The Mercat.

This is a new cafe and shop from Laura Wilson, who created the village’s most stylish guesthouse and cottage, The Dundonald. She told us more about the new business, which is scheduled to open this spring.

Tell us a bit about The Dundonald and Culross

The Dundonald is a three bedroom guesthouse with a self-contained two bedroom cottage next door. We opened our doors in May 2021 and have since welcomed wonderful guests from all over the world. Nestled in the heart of Culross, a village known for its rich history and picturesque setting, it offers a cosy retreat that blends modern comfort with timeless character. We are so lucky to have such wonderful guests. We have honestly met the most amazing people over the years many of whom keep in touch and have returned to stay with us again and again. It is a wonderful feeling welcoming people who have a real love of Scotland and who fall for Culross and its charms. It reminds us daily of how lucky we are to be able to live here and share it with them.

Living Room at The Dundonald | Contributed

Have you been planning this new business for a long time, and what will it offer?

The idea has been brewing for quite some time. We first viewed the property in December 2023, made an offer, and completed the purchase by April 2024. Since then, we’ve been collaborating with our architect and navigating planning permissions to beautifully transform the interior. We’re excited to bring back the charm of its past by adding traditional signage reminiscent of its days as a butcher’s shop. I’ve always dreamt of opening a small cafe and shop in the village to complement what we offer at the guesthouse. Our guests often enquire about the art, ceramics, and linens we use, so it felt natural to create a space that brings all of this together.

The vision for The Mercat stems from my search for a perfect day-off destination since returning from Canada in 2020. I wanted to create a place for a great walk, followed by exceptional coffee and cake in a beautiful, relaxed setting. Since such a place didn’t exist, we decided to create it ourselves. I wanted a space with curated homewares to browse through and perhaps pick up a lovely ceramic or vintage painting. And, of course, to leave with some fresh flowers, artisan cheese, and a bottle of natural wine to enjoy later. Our suppliers for the cafe and provisions offerings include our favourites IJ Mellis, Unorthodox Roasters, L’art Du Vin and Great Glen Charcuterie.

It’s a truly special location—just a few steps up the hill from The Dundonald, right by The Mercat Cross, which is one of the most photographed spots in Fife. This historic landmark is even known for its appearance in the first season of Outlander. We couldn’t have found a more picturesque and storied setting.

What kind of work are you doing to the interior?

The front cafe area is graced with stunning original Art Nouveau tiles on the walls, which are listed features. These tiles have inspired our choice of colors, branding, and decor—think warm reddish-browns, greens, and buttery yellows throughout the space. The rest of the interior has been stripped back, allowing us to rebuild thoughtfully. We’re thrilled to be working again with the same skilled team of builders who helped bring The Dundonald and Cottage to life.

The tiled walls in old butcher shop | Contributed

Is it the sort of business that's needed in Culross?

Absolutely! Culross is a vibrant village, beloved by both locals and visitors. With its existing selection of delightful cafes, galleries, and gift shops, we believe The Mercat will complement and enhance the village’s offerings. We’re excited to add a new layer to the community experience.

What will you serve in the cafe?

We have exciting plans for the menu. Our ethos is to serve freshly prepared food using high-quality ingredients, with a focus on sourcing from Scottish suppliers wherever possible. Expect delicious, thoughtfully crafted dishes that celebrate local flavors. There is not a cake, cookie or pastry in the world that I don't like, so finalising what we offer is going to be quite the challenge, but someone’s got to do it.

And what kind of provisions and goods will be on sale?

The Mercat will offer a curated selection of provisions, including cheeses, cured meats, natural wines, freshly baked bread, jams, chocolates, and exceptional coffee from our favorite producers. For the home, we’ll feature a range of ceramics, tableware, and linens, many of which are used in The Dundonald guesthouse. To keep things interesting, we’ll also have an ever-changing selection of vintage pieces for that one-of-a-kind find.

What feedback have you had from locals so far?

The response has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive. Locals are excited to see the building lovingly restored and brought back to life, and we’re just as eager to open the doors and welcome everyone in.