They have seven restaurants in prime spots throughout the city

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re an Edinburger, there’s a decent chance that you’ve found yourself in at least one of the Vittoria Group restaurants.

There’s their first, Vittoria on the Walk, which opened back in 1970, as well as wine bar Divino, all-day café Taste of Italy, Bertie’s Proper Fish and Chips, Brunswick Book Club, and their baby - the most recent opening, with the year-old Landy’s Fish and Chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As they celebrate 55 years and four generations in the hospitality business, we asked Tony Crolla - son of Alberto and Dina, who opened the first restaurant, and current owner of the Vittoria Group - to tell us more.

What was it like, growing up in the restaurant business?

From an early age, I learned the importance and value of hard work and consistency from my parents, who founded the business. While other children spent their summer and Christmas holidays relaxing, I was either working or spending time in the restaurant. When my parents opened Vittoria on The Walk, it quickly became a part of the community. I had little free time but didn’t mind as our regular guests who visited often felt more like extended family.

Contributed

How has the food scene in Edinburgh changed over the decades?

Back in the day, guests were much more loyal. Everyone had their favourite local Italian, pub, or Chinese that they’d visit week after week. Edinburgh has changed so much over the years, even since the early Noughties, and the sheer number of restaurants and the diversity of cuisine is fantastic for locals. With so much choice out there, it just means we have to keep working harder to stay relevant, consistent, and deserving of our guests’ loyalty.

What's your favourite of the seven restaurants and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m very parental when it comes to our restaurants - I love them all and take great care to protect their reputations. They really do feel like my children in many ways; some give us more challenges and worries from time to time, while others seem to just tick along nicely and look after themselves. Each venue has its own personality, and I take pride in seeing how they’ve grown.

Contributed

What have been the toughest times? And the best times?

The pandemic closures were definitely the toughest period I’ve experienced. Being told by the government to close for public safety was incredibly hard on the business, our family, our staff, and our guests. The uncertainty was challenging, as we often had no idea what would happen next, and navigating the rising costs and inflation that came after certainly brought its own set of challenges. On the other hand, the good memories outweigh the hard ones. Opening new venues, hosting celebrations, and receiving awards have all been highlights. But most of all, watching my sons Alberto and Leandro grow up in the business and now take over the day-to-day running has been a true joy. I’ve also met and employed so many good people along the way, many of whom have stayed with us for years and progressed into senior roles. Seeing people grow with the business has always been really satisfying.

Any celebrity customers?

Over the years, we’ve welcomed all sorts of ‘celebrity’ guests. From royalty to football and rugby stars to politicians, including every First Minister of Scotland. Plenty of Edinburgh’s well-known faces have also popped in, and on one occasion, the actor Gerard Butler was spotted enjoying a meal at Divino Enoteca - moments like that are always unforgettable.

Any favourite customers?

Every guest feels special, but what I particularly love is seeing those who first came in as children with their parents, now grown up and visiting with their own families. It’s a wonderful reminder of the passing of time and fills me with pride to see that connection continue across generations. Vittoria on the Walk especially has been a part of so many family stories over the years, and it’s something we really treasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us about the 32 Vittoria babies that have been born, because couples have met while working at your restaurants. Is working there an aphrodisiac?

Maybe! If you love what you do, work can definitely lead to love. Many of our staff have met their partners while working with us and have gone on to start families, which is incredibly rewarding to see. It’s also wonderful that so many former team members keep in touch years after leaving, showing the lasting impact we can have as employers.

Where do you see the business in another 55 years?

I hope it continues to grow sustainably and brings enjoyment to everyone involved. There will no doubt be challenges along the way and tough moments that eventually pass, giving way to happier days again. The future really rests with my sons and their partners, and our grandchildren, with Angela and me there to support them. For us, it’s always been family first, business forever. This year, as we celebrate our 55th anniversary, we’ve also started something new, called Vittoria Giving Back, where we pledge £1,000 a month to local projects that need support. It feels right to give back to the community that has supported us for so many years, and it’s a way to keep the family values and the people a focus for generations to come.

www.vittoriagroup.com

Advertisement Hide Ad