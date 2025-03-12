Popeyes | Gaby Soutar

This hyped brand is famous for its fried chicken sandwich

I am not a fast food girl.

I detest Maccy Ds, didn’t get the hype of Wingstop, I’ve never done KFC and find Greggs too greasy.

However, I’m nothing if not open minded.

That’s how I found myself making a chicken sandwich at Edinburgh’s first branch - the 71st in the UK - of New Orleans founded chain, Popeyes.

This is the brand, created in 1972 by Al Copeland, that Bloomberg described as having ‘broken the internet’, when its US chicken sandwich launch in 2019 inspired frenzied queues. The celebrity-endorsed company also catered Beyonce and Jay-Z’s wedding, back in 2008, and rapper Megan Thee Stallion owns a franchise.

There are already a few branches in Scotland, including four in Glasgow and two in Aberdeen.

It’s just taken a prime spot - formerly a branch of Halifax - at 131 to 133 Princes Street, and will be opening its doors from 11am on March 14, with queues from 9am and a Louisiana style brass band to entertain the anticipated crowds. As well as other deals, the first 100 in the queue will get a free chicken sandwich and the first three customers get a year’s worth of chicken sandwiches. Presumably not all at once.

It’s a listed building, so the exterior has remained relatively neutral. However, brace yourself for the bright Tango orange interior. It’s their signature shade.

Thankfully, there’s none of that hue in their utilitarian kitchen. While wearing a snazzy branded cap and apron, I’m shown how they make their special sandwich. It involves squishing marinated chicken breasts into a butterflied shape, then dipping them in the batter and violently whacking them 20 times into a huge vat of flour-based coating.

Apparently, this gives them their distinctive ‘shatter crunch’.

“It can get messy,” says senior training manager Nicole Cockburn, as a vast white cloud rises.

The newly paggered poultry pieces are then floated, like longships, on top of the 170 degrees centigrade deep fat fryer oil.

At each branch, they should be able to make two chicken sandwiches in one minute.

I’m sure they would never employ me, as I would only slow them down. For example, after very clear instructions from Cockburn, I still manage to put the brioche sandwich bun halves into the industrial toaster back to front.

The next step is the mayonnaise, which is applied with a spatula. When Cockburn demonstrated this, it went on smoothly, but my effort is splotchy, though my two pickle slices are applied rather nicely, if I do say so myself.

When I wrap my finished effort up in the branded white and orange paper, I’m all fingers and thumbs and Cockburn has to take over.

Still, I am permitted to try my spoils. Or, at least, one they made earlier.

The hyped-up-to-the-rafters chicken sandwich is pleasant enough. I’m more intrigued to try a few other miscellaneous menu items. They do a US-style biscuit - aka a UK scone - and Cajun gravy. That combination sounds revolting, but I enjoy it. The biscuit is crispy on its outer edges, and I could probably eat a whole batch quite happily.

The mac and cheese is decent, and the skinny Cajun fries are moreish.

The chicken tenders, hot wings and Louisiana chicken come with a huge range of sauces, and there are a few that are exclusive to the UK, like the Garlic Parm. I’m quite keen on the Hot Honey, and the Buffalo sauce is sweet but stealthily hot. I’m too scared to try the Louisiana Hot version, which has a three chilli rating.

There’s also the new sets of six Saucin’ Boneless Wings, which come pre-sauced in a variety of flavours, including Bold BBQ.

I rinse these down with one of their shakes - a shiveringly sweet Biscoff variety.

They also do a breakfast menu from 8am until 11am, with Cajun hash browns and those biscuits with Nutella, among other things.

As far as other USPs go, Georgie Ross, senior marketing manager at Popeyes UK, says that they want the service to be extra welcoming. Although there are the anonymous touchscreen ordering devices that you see in other chains, like Taco Bell and Black Sheep Coffee, they encourage guests to sit in and enjoy the eating experience and there’s table service, with a new fangled tracking system that involves taking a number and placing it on your table.

She says the music is a bit louder than your average venue, with Mardi Gras tunes playing for a party atmosphere.

“Our key demographic is what we call young and starting out, so basically students, people in their late teens and early twenties, who are exploring,” says Ross. “We also target families and have got a kids menu as well.”

I don’t think I’m quite their audience, but I wouldn’t rule out another chicken sandwich.