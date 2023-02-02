One professor called it “the greatest cheating tool ever invented” as students use it to cover homework and University applications on their behalf while circumventing plagiarism.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence platform that can emulate human language and, theoretically, enhance it.

You’ve heard of Alexa or Siri but may not have heard about ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence tool that emulates human language which can produce essays while avoiding plagiarism. Christian Terwisch, a Wharton MBA professor, said that at its current sophistication it could receive a “B or a B-” in an operations management exam at the Ivy League MBA level (in other words, it’s advanced!)

The Wall Street Journal even reported that leading professor Alex Lawrence called it “the greatest cheating tool ever invented” as it raises huge concerns for plagiarism. With such sophisticated software so readily available to public consumers, experts are concerned about the outcomes of society outsourcing education and learning to artificial intelligence.

Here’s what ChatGPT is, why schools are blocking it and if we should be worried about it?

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot specialised for language and made by OpenAI. The tool was only launched in November 2022 and has quickly grown in popularity since, OpenAI has even received a multibillion-dollar investment from Microsoft according to the Financial Times.

Its learning model allows it to produce text that appears like a person wrote it as it can understand the human voice and interact with it in a surprisingly ‘natural’ manner - enabling it to remember conversations and participate in intellectual conversations. It can also translate documents, analyse complicated data and produce summaries of lengthy texts.

In theory, this means ChatGPT can convincingly do your academic tasks or even your social media, posing concerns for the potential redundancy of human input.

Public schools in the United States have already blocked use of ChatGPT on their servers to discourage it from being used for cheating.

Why are schools blocking ChatGPT?

Forbes reports that ChatGPT has already ‘gone beyond the basics’ by passing medical exams and other University-level tests. The AI can even be used to warn against itself, The Associated Press used it to convert a message of a school principal shouting about students not using the tool, he said:

“DO NOT USE CHATGPT OR ANY OTHER AUTOMATED WRITING TOOL FOR SCHOOL PAPERS. THIS IS CHEATING AND WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. IF YOU ARE CAUGHT USING CHATGPT OR ANY OTHER AUTOMATED WRITING TOOL FOR SCHOOL PAPERS, THERE WILL BE SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES.”

In response, ChatGPT (arguably) improved the quality and temperament of his words by converting it to: “As a general rule, it is not appropriate to use ChatGPT or any other automated writing tool for school papers, as it is considered cheating and does not benefit the student in the long run.”

OpenAI recently said in a ‘human-written statement’ that they intended to cooperate with educators as they learn how people are experimenting with their artificial intelligence tool in real life.

However, a study revealed that as many as 90% of students are aware of the software and 89% have used the platform to help with their homework, it is unclear for now how much this tool worked on their behalf and thus enabled them to not self-educate at all.

Euro News reports that public schools in New York and Seattle in the United States have already banned ChatGPT on their servers.

Can we distinguish ChatGPT from human writing?

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, wrote on Twitter in December: “ChatGPT is incredibly limited, but good enough at some things to create a misleading impression of greatness.”

However, ChatGPT itself when asked for advice on distinguishing AI to human written text by the Associated Press, wrote: “To determine if something was written by a human or an AI, you can look for the absence of personal experiences or emotions, check for inconsistency in writing style, and watch for the use of filler words or repetitive phrases. These may be signs that the text was generated by an AI.”

This advice is not only very sound but could easily be accepted as having been written by a human. Regardless, Altman maintains that “it’s a mistake to be relying on it for anything important right now.

