BeReal is the latest social media app sensation.

Twitter, Instagram, TikTok – you name it, social media apps are more prominent in everyday life than ever before. However, every once in a while a new app comes along that breaks the mould and becomes as popular as all that came before.

And now it is the turn of BeReal, an application developed by French tech duo Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau that is demanding you get rid of those filters and come back to the real world.

Designed in 2020, BeReal has become the latest mobile app to create a buzz amongst youngsters and has been praised by those in the industry for its mission statement.

Despite being on the market for over two years, BeReal has risen in popularity this year and has saw a 315% rise in download since January and is now hot on the heels of the world’s most downloaded apps, such as Instagram and Snapchat.

What is BeReal

BeReal is a social media app that asks users to post unfiltered photos of themselves once a day, with the app intended to encourage people to be more authentic, taking away heavily filtered photos and asking them present themselves as they are in that moment.

Eliza James of the Magpies takes a fans BeReal following the round three AFLW match between the Geelong Cats and the Collingwood Magpies at GMHBA Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Geelong, Australia.

So, how does the BeReal app work?

Once downloaded, users receive a notification at any random point during the day which will tell them it is 'time to BeReal'.

At that moment, the app opens up a two-minute window for the user to post a picture of what they are currently doing. The camera will take two photos – one on your front camera, and one using your back camera – so users can see exactly what you were up to in those two minutes.

The purpose of this is to capture an authentic, unfiltered snapshot of a user's life, as opposed to a filtered, altered and less-authentic snap which is more common place on apps such as Instagram.

You can opt to share your picture publicly, but only those who have also shared a BeReal picture during that day's picture window will be able to view it.

What happens if you don’t post within two minutes on BeReal

Essentially, nothing. You are able to post photos ‘late’ if you wish, and the only punishment will be that users will see how late you posted.

How do I delete a BeReal

While it goes against the purpose of the app, there is an option to delete a BeReal post if you so wish.

The app does allow you to retake a BeReal photo as many times as you like during the two minute period, once you’ve posted the photo, you are only able to delete and retake it once more.