Virgin Media services restored following earlier widespread internet outages impacting broadband

Virgin Media services have been restored following an earlier “issue that affected broadband services”

Virgin Media services were down for almost 12 hours with real-time problem and outage monitoring website Downdetector first reporting issues after 1:30am, with thousands of customers across the country reporting issues.

At 1:53am the number of outage reports had risen to more than 15,000, but increased with more 25,000 reports of the outages since 7am – with Virgin’s own service checker and some aspects of its site also down for many customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

74 per cent of Virgin Media customers have issues with wifi, with others struggling with a total blackout of services.

Virgin Media have confirmed that services have been restored – and that services are being monitored.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’ve restored broadband services for customers but are closely monitoring the situation as our engineers continue to investigate. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

An outage map showed a number of areas impacted including London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester, with some reporting issues in Scotland.

Users in Fife reported slow services across the Virgin Media network, while Edinburgh customers also appeared to have issues.

Many users have reported issues with Virgin Media.

One social media user wrote: “I don’t understand how Virgin Media can be down throughout the night and into the morning and no customer service accounts on Twitter can give an update.”

Another added: “It's not looking good for Virgin Media this morning. Looks like a nationwide outage since some time in the night. Above inflation price hikes for many, no broadband, and Virgin's own 'service status' page down. Not a word from Virgin. Shambles”