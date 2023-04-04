Virgin Media appears to be down for many customers with an apparent nationwide outage since some time in the night.

According to real-time problem and outage monitoring website Downdetector, the provider first encountered issues just after 1:30am, with thousands of customers across the country reporting issues.

At 1:53am the number of outage reports had risen to more than 15,000, but increased with more 25,000 reports of the outages since 7am – with Virgin’s own service checker and some aspects of its site also down for many customers.

74 per cent of Virgin Media customers have issues with wifi, with others struggling with a total blackout of services.

An outage map shows a number of areas impacted including London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester, with some reports of issues in Scotland.

Users in Fife reported slow services across the Virgin Media network, while Edinburgh customers also appeared to have issues.

One social media user wrote: “I don’t understand how Virgin Media can be down throughout the night and into the morning and no customer service accounts on Twitter can give an update.”

Another added: “It's not looking good for Virgin Media this morning. Looks like a nationwide outage since some time in the night. Above inflation price hikes for many, no broadband, and Virgin's own 'service status' page down. Not a word from Virgin. Total shambles”

Many users have reported issues with Virgin Media.

Virgin Media have been contacted for comment.