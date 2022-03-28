According to the service status website Down Detector, the issue began around 1pm on Monday in the UK, with more than 4,500 reports of problems logged with the website.

The map on Downdetector shows issues in London and across numerous parts of the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some reported being unable to access the platform over broadband but could do so using mobile data, while others said they could not load or refresh the site on their desktop PC browser.

Many users have reported issues with Twitter

The social media giant has yet to comment on the issue or confirm any cause for the reported problems.

The firm’s own service status platform also showed no reported issues affecting the site on Monday afternoon.