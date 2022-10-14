Singapore brand launches new and improved Smart Watchphone for kids

The new smart watch for kids aims to increase connectivity

The myFirst Fone R1s uses cellular networks to allow users to chat, voice and video call in real-time just like a regular phone.

If desired, the R1s can be also paired with the myFirstFone App on the parent’s phone, providing parents with the means to authorise and limit the people that can converse with the child, while also giving them real-time updates on the child’s whereabouts via an improved GPS tracking system.

The app allows parents to set a designated safety zone through the Geo Fencing Area Alert, as well as a one-touch SOS button for kids to alert their parents in the case of emergencies- a very safe and useful feature to have.

In addition to its connectivity and safety features, the myFirst Fone R1s is designed to keep young children engaged with interactive content.

The Smart Watchphone uses a 1.3-inch IPS display promising vibrant pastel colours and users can choose between attractive animated wallpapers or photos taken from the 2MP camera on the R1s.

All-New Health and Fitness Features

Alongside its connectivity features, the myFirst Fone R1s will also now come with all-new health and smart features such as the heart rate monitoring, that will allow parents to monitor their child’s well-being and set safety parameters.

The myFirst Fone R1s is available from myFirstTech for an RRP of £190.

It will also be available from Amazon and selected retailers soon. For more information on price, details and specifications, please visit https://myfirst.tech/.

G-Jay Yong, Founder and CEO of myFirst said “Today’s technology allows us to remain connected with the world at large at all times. However, such technologies often come with a caveat, and children today are exposed to various online risks.