PlayStation Network down, affecting GTA V, Destiny, and FIFA: Why servers are causing issues for gamers right now

A young man plays Grand Theft Auto IV on a Playstation 3 (Picture: Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

A range of online game services have been affected by widespread server issues, affecting hundreds of players.

The problems seem to be largely affecting users in the UK and Europe.

Here's what we know about the issues so far.

PlayStation Network has been struck by issues across the UK and Europe.

Is PlayStation Network down?

Independent website DownDetector displayed over 1,000 reports of issues with PlayStation Network as of 12.16pm, but the full number is thought to be even higher.

According to DownDetector, problems began just after 10am.

68% of issues are to do with server connection, 18% with logging in, and 14% with gameplay.

According to PlayStation Network’s status page, the issues are to do with Gaming and Social, PlayStation Now, and PlayStation Store.

Platforms affected include PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5 and Web.

"You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features,” the website wrote. “We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Ubisoft also published a similar statement, although there is no acknowledgement of issues on the official Sony website.

"We're aware of an issue currently affecting connectivity for a number of our titles on PlayStation Consoles and this is currently under investigation," reads an Ubisoft status update.

'We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience. Please be sure to check this thread for future updates."

There's no indication yet as to exactly how many games were affected or when a solution may be found.

Destiny servers down

Users are also reporting issues with Destiny specifically on DownDetector, with over 200 reports filed by around midday on March 23rd.

As with PSN, the largest proportion of issues is to do with server connection.

FIFA 22 issues

Another game affected is FIFA 22, with over 400 reports filed on DownDetector.

Here, 71% of issues are to do with servers and 29% with game play.

GTA V online servers down

Over 300 reports were also made about GTA V, with 87% of them to do with server connection.