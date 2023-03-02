A study has revealed which retro video games will earn gamers the most cash if they trade them in.

The research, conducted by gaming site Solitaired, analysed data from popular technology trade-in site CeX to find which old video games will earn you the most money if you have them lying around at home.

They looked at the most valuable games for earlier generation consoles, including the PlayStation 2 which was released 23 years ago in 2000.

And it turns out that selling just a couple of old games you haven’t played for years could net you enough to buy a new console.

Here are the Playstation games you should be searching your cupboards, drawers and shelves for.

1 . Rule of Rose The PS2 game that will earn gamers the most cash is Rule of Rose which can be traded in for £338. This survival horror game, which was released in 2006, follows a woman who navigates a 1930's England ruled by young children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Michigan: Report From Hell The second most valuable PS2 game is Michigan: Report From Hell which can be traded in for £292. The game was released in 2005 and is another survival horror, that follows a fictional TV crew dedicated to covering strange phenomena. Photo: Contributed

3 . Kuon The third most valuable PS2 game is Kuon, which gamers can trade in for £256. Kuon is a third-person survival horror game released in 2006 and was developed by FromSoftware; the creators of the immensely popular Elden Ring. Photo: Contributed

4 . Silent Hill: Shattered Memories There are various valuable iterations of the game in fourth; Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, but the BBFC UK version will fetch gamers the most, with a trade-in value of £146. The game is a survival horror game that was released on PS2 in 2010. Photo: Contributed