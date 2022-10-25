Is WhatsApp down? WhatsApp Web down for thousands of users amid outage

The instant communication app is reportedly facing an issue according to DownDetector, with the Meta owned messenger service.

Many have taken to social media to complain that they are unable to send or receive messages on the popular Meta-owned platform.

A live outage map shows London is the main area in the UK with reported issues – with other areas of the UK also included.

According to the service status website Down Detector, users began reporting issues with WhatsApp just before 8am on Tuesday morning, with more than 12,000 reports posted by 8.30am.

A persistent message is showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but then appears to fail to do so, leaving users unable to send or receive any messages.

After opening the app, users have found that while they can still access their conversations, the app is failing to deliver new messages, or send any that they attempt to send.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK and around the world, and is estimated to have more than two billion active users globally.

The platform’s parent company, Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, has not yet commented on the issue.

WhatsApp has confirmed it is aware of the issue and is working to fix the problem.

Meta said in a statement: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible”

Among the most concerned users of the app are likely to be Conservative MPs – the platform is a widely used tool among backbenchers, Cabinet ministers, and their aides to discuss public messaging and regularly gauge the mood of the Parliamentary party.

And on the day of a Cabinet reshuffle, many MPs hopeful of landing a ministerial job will currently be without a vital way of sounding out advisers and contacts on their own chances and the fate of their colleagues.