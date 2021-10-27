Is the Barclays app down? Thousands of Barclays customers report online banking problems with apps not working

Is Barclays online banking down? Barclays app users report problems with bank's online services (Image credit: Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty Images)

Barclays’ mobile banking app and online services appear to have gone down this morning, as UK customers reported issues in accessing the British bank’s mobile and online services.

DownDetector saw a spike in user reports of Barclays online banking being down from 6.20am on Wednesday morning, with 1,387 reports of issues flagged on the outage monitor site shortly after 7am.

While some of the issues with Barclays online banking appear to have been resolved, issues for customers trying to access Barclays apps are persisting. (Image credit: screengrab/Barclays)

But is Barclays online banking still down – and is the Barclays app the most affected by the outage?

Here’s what we know so far.

Is Barclays online banking down?

Barclays customers took to social media on Wednesday morning to complain to the bank about being unable to access Barclays online banking and its mobile app.

Among the problems flagged to Barclays’ Twitter accounts were users being repeatedly logged out of the app or being told by app messages that they did not have an account with the app.

As of 7.45am, online banking services seemed to be for the most part resolved by the bank – with Barclays’ service status site claiming that “Everything is working as it should be” on Barclays Online Servicing platforms and websites like barclaycard.co.uk.

Are Barclays apps still not working?

While some of the issues with Barclays online banking appear to have been resolved, issues for customers trying to access Barclays apps are persisting.

This comes after 68% of reports flagged to DownDetector for Barclays service issues focused on mobile banking, with these reflected in big red ‘X’ symbols for the Barclays app and Barclaycard app on the bank’s service status webpage.

"We're sorry, we're fixing a problem with our app right now,” read notices besides the not working symbols.

When will Barclays app issues be resolved?

While Barclays UK have not yet issued a wide response to customers flagging issues with the platform’s mobile banking apps, its ‘Help’ account on Twitter has been responding to individual tweets tagging its accounts.

Barclays Twitter account, Barclays UK Help, told a number of users: "We're aware of some app issues & we're working to get it back up & running, apologies for this!

"You can check our progress here: https://status.uk.barclays.

“Online Banking is working as normal if you need to do anything on your account.

“Thanks for your patience.”

Barclay’s status page is also now letting customers opt to be messaged once issues with the apps are resolved.

The Scotsman has approached Barclays UK for comment.

