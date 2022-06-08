Is Spotify down? Why Spotify is down, and why the Spotify web player is not working

Why is Spotify not working? Why Spotify is down, what's wrong with Spotify - and is Discord also down? (image credit: inkdrop/canva pro)

Spotify appears to be down, with users reporting issues with both the web player and the app on DownDetector and raising complaints on social media as well.

Music and podcast streaming platform Spotify, with almost 400 million active users worldwide, has seen users report issues with logging in to both mobile and desktop versions of the app. The issues appear to be largely related to the website, with a small number to do with the app as well.

Here’s what we know about why Spotify isn’t working so far.

Is Spotify down?

According to Down Detector, which monitors the status of apps and websites, Spotify has been dealing with outages since just after 10am UK time on Wednesday June 8th.

User reports logged with Downdetector.co.uk rose to a peak of 381 at 10.05 am, easing slightly to 210 by 10.50am.

Spotify’s Status Twitter account has not yet acknowledged the issues, which suggests it may just be affecting a small number of users.

What’s wrong with Spotify?

Users flagging issues with Spotify to DownDetector have said that they are mostly having issues with the web player.