Facebook users are experiencing a strange glitch on their newsfeeds (Getty Images)

Facebook users are experiencing a glitch which floods their feed with random spam posts to celebrities.

People scrolling through their newsfeed are seeing endless posts from strangers to famous people on the app – from Taylor Swift to Shakira.

Here’s what we know so far about the Facebook issues on Wednesday morning (August 24).

Twitter users have reported spam posts to celebrities taking over the Facebook timelines

What’s going on with Facebook?

Downdetector, a website which collates reports of website issues, started receiving reports about Facebook from about 6.30am.

Around 20 per cent of users are experiencing this issue, with 81 per cent of reports relating to the Facebook feed.

“WTF! My feed is spammed with what random people are commenting on celebrity pages,” wrote one Facebook user, with another posting: “I feel like I’m being spammed!”

Rather than seeing posts from their friends and pages they follow, people are seeing random fan posts on celebrity pages.

It has led to an exodus from Facebook to Twitter, with ‘My Facebook’, #facebookdown and #facebookhacked all trending.

Users have documented the glitch, sharing screenshots on Twitter of random posts to celebrities from people all over the world.

Has Facebook been hacked? What has Meta said?

Facebook and parent company Meta have so far not commented on the glitch affecting their users.

However, it is thought the issue is more related to a problem with Facebook’s algorithm than a hack.

Anyone following a celebrity appears to be seeing every fan post on the page, which is something the algorithm would normally filter out.

Some users claim to be using this strange quirk to their advantage by posting on celebrity pages deliberately in the hope it will be shared worldwide.