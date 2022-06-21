Discord was not alone in facing issues this morning, with services like online marketplace Vinted, dating app Grindr, food delivery service JustEat, and NordVPN all experiencing widespread issues across the UK this morning.

As the key issues seemed to be with connectivity, it might be that these apps and websites were hosted on the same platform. However, concrete information about what caused the outages is not yet widely available. Here’s what we know about the problems faced by thousands of Discord users.

Is Discord down?

By 7.37am on June 21st, outage reporting site DownDetector had received 1,187 report of issues with Discord. This breaks down to 59% of problems due to server connection, 40% with the app, and just 1% with the website.

Discord were quick to investigate, stating that they were looking into the issues at 7.39am UK time.

"We believe we have identified the source of the problem and are working to fix it,” Discord wrote on its status page by 7.42am.

By 8.16am, Discord wrote: “Most of Discord staff is back online as well as about 80% of the users. We are continuing to monitor and anticipate most users being able to connect and use Discord like normal within the next 15 minutes.” This meant that all users should have been back online by 8.30am.

Various online apps and services were hit with connectivity issues this morning. Photo: Damian Meyer.

Why is my Discord server not connecting?

If you are still having issues with your Discord server, try refreshing your page or logging in and out of the app. Discord are confident that all users should be back online, but if you’re continuing to experience issues, the next step is to get in touch with Discord support.