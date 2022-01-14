Hit: The Tourist has been streamed more than 18 million times. Pic BBC

The streaming service set a new record between December 27 and January 3 with programmes streamed a total of 141 million times.

The first full week of 2022 saw programmes streamed 143 million times on iPlayer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service also enjoyed its best ever festive day, with 22 million streams on Sunday January 2, boosted by the arrival of the box set of The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan.

BBC iPlayer had its biggest New Year week yet with an increase of 6% on the same week last year, according to the broadcaster.

Psychological thriller The Tourist, from the makers of The Missing and Liar, is currently the third most successful drama launch on iPlayer, having been streamed more than 18 million times.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “Millions of people chose to watch our unrivalled range of box-sets and Christmas specials live on our channels, or binge on-demand across the festive season.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.