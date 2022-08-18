Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said in two security reports.

The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”.

Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.

Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs

It also affects some iPod models.

The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – are reported to fix the bug.

Earlier this year it emerged a consumer champion haa launched a more than £750 million legal claim against Apple, linked to an incident in 2017 around a power management tool on older iPhone models.

Justin Gutmann alleges the company misled users over an upgrade that it said would enhance performance but, in fact, slowed phones down and is seeking damages of around £768m for up to 25 million UK iPhone users.