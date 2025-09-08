A British label is among the favourites to design the US star’s dress.

A top Scottish bridalwear expert has revealed her predictions for Taylor Swift’s wedding gown, based on the top bridal trends for the coming year.

Last month, all eyes were on the US popstar as she broke the news of her engagement to American Football star Travis Kelce on Instagram.

The weeks following the news have been dominated by fans speculating on everything from their choice of venue to every possible aspect of her wedding style.

The details of her chosen dress will undoubtedly be kept a tight secret until the last minute.

Swift broke the internet when she announced her engagement to Kelce last month | CBS via Getty Images

But for those hoping for a teaser, wedding specialist Rachel Snedden, owner of Edinburgh bridal store Rachel Scott Couture, has shared her top predictions based on current trends for 2026.

“What I’m seeing for the coming season is a real explosion in use of texture. Whether it’s a texture in the fabric weave itself, or it’s adding in texture through pleating, crimping or asymmetric draping,” she said.

“Fabrics like damask with floral patterns woven in to create a raised finish in sections will be popular. So too will cotton jersey for incredible softness and stretch, and bold lace detailing.

“We’ll also see more use of heavyweight mikado fabrics to create a flawlessly sculpted line.”

Ms Snedden hinted that, based on Swift’s Eras Tour looks, a British designer is among the favourites to create the dress.

Vivienne Westwood is among the top predictions for Swift's wedding dress due to her history of wearing Westwood's custom designs for her Eras Tour | Rachel Scott Couture

“We know Taylor Swift is a big Vivienne Westwood fan, having worn her couture creations on her recent Eras tour,” she said.

She said that brides-to-be up and down will no doubt be influenced by the pop star’s final choice of look.

“Celebrities can have a real influence on bridal trends, but the most important thing is to find a wedding dress truly that reflects your own style,” she said.