Striking mural of St Enoch and child pops up in Glasgow

A striking image of St Enoch cradling her son has appeared in Glasgow.

The work by Australian street artist Sam Bates, aka Smug, depicts St Enoch cradling baby St Mungo - who was patron saint of the city.

Glasgow City Council spokesperson confirmed the name of the mural is untitled. It can be seen on George Street to the east of the city centre.

This new work book ends one of Smug’s earlier creations, the popular St Mungo piece, which appears at the end of this terrace on High Street, and forms part of the city’s mural trail.