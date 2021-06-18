Unique Scottish Staycations: Sleep in an opulant bedroom that previously hosted Mary, Queen of Scots in a stunning haunted medieval castle
This romantic royal suite in a fairytale castle would make for a historic staycation sure to live long in the memory.
Neidpath Castle, set in the unspoilt Scottish Borders countryside on the banks of the River Tweed, dates back to the 13th century and has hosted an array of distinguished visitors over the years.
Most famously Mary, Queen of Scots stayed in the castle in August 1563 during a tour of south west Scotland.
Now you can follow in her footsteps by booking the sumptious Queen Mary’s Chamber – an exclusive suite of rooms that blends historic elements with modern luxury.
Surrounded by exposed walls, the suite is filled with vintage furniture, historic artefacts, comfortable sofas and a log fire.
In the bathroom there’s a deep rolltop bath for indulgent soaks, and the bedroom features an antique four-poster bed to ensure you sleep like royalty.
Next door in the private drawing room a full continental breakfast of smoked salmon, granola, fresh bread, yogurt and fruit will be served each morning, while in the evening you can enjoy dishes from a menu crafted from the finest local ingredients.
And keep a look out for the Maid of Neidpath, a ghost who is reputed to wander the corridors of Neidpath Castle mourning a love lost.
Once you’ve enjoyed the stunning views from the battlements you can explore the castle’s extensive grounds, or stroll further to the pretty town of Peebles.
You can book Queen Mary’s Chamber at www.hostunusual.com.