The country’s leading online campsite booking platforms has revealed which sites their customers love to pitch a tent or stop a caravan on.
More than two million holidaymakers have used Pitchup.com in the last year to book their perfect pitch in advance, submitting over 159,000 reviews of what they have experienced.
They have rated aspects including location, value for money, quality of accommodation, activities and cleanliness, out of 10. Site had to have a minimum of 20 reviews to be considered for the list of the best.
Pitchup founder Dan Yates said: “Scotland is always a popular choice, and these genuine reviews help to show just why that is, with a good spread of highly-rated sites across the country and full marks for Beirhope Alpacas in the top spot. By clearly showing the average customer rating from past guests on all listings, and pulling through detailed reviews, we make it easy for people to see at a glance what to expect on their stay.”
1. Beirhope Alpacas, Kelso, Scottish Borders
Offering Alpaca treks, scenic hill views, atmospheric firepits and a great location just 14 miles from the Scottish border and a 25-minute drive from St Cuthbert’s Way and Floors Castle, it’s no surprise that Beirhope Alpacas has claimed the top spot of Scottish campsites according to 2022 customer reviews. Facilities-wise, this dog-friendly site has shared toilet and bucket showers for an authentic rural experience, as well as additional extras that are available to purchase. Happy campers are raving about the friendly staff, well-kept facilities, nice walks and, of course, the cute alpaca neighbours, earning the site a well-deserved average score of 10/10. Prices start at £18 per night for a non-electric grass tent pitch based on two adults sharing. Photo: www.pitchup.com
2. Black Rock Caravan and Camping Park, Evanton, Scottish Highlands and Islands
One of the newer additions to Pitchup.com’s portfolio, this quiet caravan park is situated close to the A9 in scenic Glen Glass, and half an hour’s drive from the popular dolphin-spotting lookout at Chanonry Point. A peaceful haven for families, couples and friends alike, kids will love the forest playground with its ‘Nessie’ homage while grown-ups can enjoy a meander around the nearby Loch. Described as “near perfection” and an “excellent base camp for exploring the Scottish Highlands”, 98% of reviewers said they would revisit. What’s more, the park has accessible facilities, hot showers, baby-changing amenities and a launderette, plus an onsite shop. The nearest pub is only a five-minute walk away, and lively Inverness a half-hour drive. Prices start at £37 per night for up to five adults, for a fully-serviced gravel touring pitch. Photo: www.pitchup.com
3. Meadow View Glamping, Dunfermline, Fife
This fabulous glamping site with countryside views in northwest Fife wows with a truly show-stopping offering. Guests can immerse themselves in spectacular nature, spend a night under the stars, explore woodland trails and enjoy mealtimes on the balcony of their wooden pod - and all of that only half an hour’s drive from Stirling and Perth or 45 minutes from Glasgow. A sauna and free wifi complete the luxury offering. Scoring a perfect 10 rating, Meadow View Glamping guests have praised the stunning views, quiet rural location and cosy cabins, with 100% keen to return and the same amount of visitors happy to recommend the site to their friends. Prices start at £130 per night based on two adults sharing a one-bedroom cabin. Photo: www.pitchup.com
4. The Wee Caravan Park, New Cumnock, Ayrshire
This quiet, dog-friendly site surrounded by Ayrshire countryside is located a 40-minute drive from Ayr beach, and 45 minutes from Loch Bradan. As if that wasn’t attractive enough already, guests will be pitching up next to cute alpacas grazing in the neighbouring field, and trekking with the fluffy four-legged friends is a popular activity. Aspiring treasure hunters can also make use of a metal detector available on site. While the site is peaceful and quiet, nearby New Cumnock has a buzzy atmosphere and boasts a food shop as well as Chinese and Indian takeaways (deliveries to the site are available). As well as the ‘beautiful and serene’ location, guests also love the hosts, who go out of their way to make everyone feel welcome. A fantastic average score of 9.9 has been fairly awarded by very happy campers indeed. Prices start at £18 for a non-electric hard-standing and grass pitch for up to 4 people. Photo: www.pitchup.com