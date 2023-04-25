4 . The Wee Caravan Park, New Cumnock, Ayrshire

This quiet, dog-friendly site surrounded by Ayrshire countryside is located a 40-minute drive from Ayr beach, and 45 minutes from Loch Bradan. As if that wasn’t attractive enough already, guests will be pitching up next to cute alpacas grazing in the neighbouring field, and trekking with the fluffy four-legged friends is a popular activity. Aspiring treasure hunters can also make use of a metal detector available on site. While the site is peaceful and quiet, nearby New Cumnock has a buzzy atmosphere and boasts a food shop as well as Chinese and Indian takeaways (deliveries to the site are available). As well as the ‘beautiful and serene’ location, guests also love the hosts, who go out of their way to make everyone feel welcome. A fantastic average score of 9.9 has been fairly awarded by very happy campers indeed. Prices start at £18 for a non-electric hard-standing and grass pitch for up to 4 people. Photo: www.pitchup.com