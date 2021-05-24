This Scottish town has been named the most tranquil location in the UK

North Berwick. Pic by Kim Traynor.

Getting away from the stresses of everyday life to somewhere truly relaxing can be a tonic for our mental wellbeing, so with this in mind, the team at Delamere Health delved into the data to reveal the top 10 most relaxing staycation destinations in the country.

The study ranked 30 of the most popular UK towns based on the number of relaxing facilities available and North Berwick emerged at the top of the list with an overall index score of 57, well ahead of Ilkley in Yorkshire which followed in second place with 51.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two other Scottish towns made the top 10, with Melrose at number three with a score of 50, and Dunkeld, Perthshire in seventh place with 48 points.

Top 10 most tranquil towns in the UK.

To create the index, the study ranked a seed list of popular UK towns based on 10 different factors, to give a final score out of 100.

Tranquillity was judged by the number of cafes, spas, population, green space, beaches, walking trails, libraries, museums, crime and nightlife, with towns within the study ranking highly for the least nightlife and crime.

Top 10 most tranquil towns in the UK:

1 North Berwick, Scotland - Score 57

2 Ilkley, Yorkshire - 51

3 Melrose, Scotland - 50

4 Woodbridge, Suffolk - 50

5 Kingsbridge, Devon - 49

6 Rutland, Leicestershire - 49

7 Dunkeld, Scotland - 48

8 Lewes, Sussex - 47

9 Wadebridge, Cornwall - 47