With around one-in-three Scottish households now thought to have a dog, many businesses are coming around to the idea that furry family members need to be catered for.

It used to be relatively unusual for hotels to allow pups, but now an increasing number are emphasising their dog-friendly status.

These are places that are happy to let you have a dog in your room at night and have public areas where your pet can join you for a drink.

Some might even provide doggy bowls, towels and other services for four-legged guests.

Here are 10 of the best according to reviewers on www.booking.com, where they can also be booked.

1 . Corrie House Set in Craobh Haven, 24km from Oban, Corrie House enjoys stunning views over a marina to the Isle of Mull. There's a shared lounge, a garden and a terrace, while all rooms come with a seating area and some with a patio. There's also a hot tub, while pet bowls and baskets are available for four-legged guests.

2 . No.26 By The Sea Occupying a stunning location with sea views on the esplanade in Oban, No.26 By The Sea has a garden, a shared lounge, a terrace and even a picnic area where you can enjoy alfresco dining with your pooch. There's also a bar and free WiFi.

3 . BrewDog DogHouse As the name would suggest the BrewDog DogHouse, set in Edinburgh's historic Old Town, welcomes dogs for no extra charge. They'll even deliver a complimentary 'Pooch Pack' to your room, including a bed, treats and bowls for water and food.

4 . The Salt Lodge Dogs are welcome at Troon's the Salt Lodge - although they like you to let them know in advance. The 4-star hotel has a bar and rooms thatare equipped with a desk, a patio with a sea view, a private bathroom, a fridge, kettle, a flat-screen TV, bed linen and towels. There's also a a restaurant serving Scottish seafood and local cuisine.