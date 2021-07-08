The Leannan Boathouse offers luxurious self-catering accommodation for two tucked away in the country resort of Forbes of Kingennie, five miles north of Dundee.

With glorious woodland on either side, the beautiful bolthole has two beautiful south-facing balconies with stunning views.

Inside, everything has been renovated to a high standard, adding luxurious contemporary touches to the traditional building and perfect fot a summer staycation.

The first floor contains a stylish stone-floored kitchen and living area with every convenience you would expect, including a dishwasher, washing machine, and classic dining table.

The peaceful lounge has original stone-clad walls, a period fireplace, a wooden floor, comfy leather sofa and high-tech plasma-screen digital TV and sound system.

Take the staircase down to the master bedroom with a bespoke kingsize bed and Tempur ‘body-shape moulding' mattress, while the luxury extends into the en-suite bathroom, with a magnificent ‘waterlily' Jacuzzi that’s large enough for two.

French doors lead out to the large lower balcony, ideal for dining alfresco under sunshine or starlight.

You can also take advantage of all the amenities on the estate, including dining at the Waterside Restaurant or Cairn O' Mount Bar, playing the Kingennie Golf Course or casting a rod into the fishing pond right outside your front door.

You can book the Leannan Boathouse at www.hostunusual.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Cool and contemporary The roomy kitchen area has all mod cons and a comfortable dining area. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. Snuggling up for the evening TRhe living room has a luxurious leather couch, plus a high-tech television and sound system. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

3. Old school The traditional building dates back to Victorian times but has recently been completely renovated. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Opulent bathing The ensuite bathroom includes a whirlpool bath large enoough for two. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo