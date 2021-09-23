Western Isles residents are being asked to consider a plan to tax tourists visiting the isles in campervans and motorhomes (Photo: Richard Heath).

A Comhairle nan Eilean Siar local council spokesperson said the move would see visitors making a "small contribution" towards the upkeep of services they use.

The Scottish government and ferry firm CalMac would also be consulted.

Convener Norman Macdonald told the BBC said discussions with the local tourism industry would take place firs as he commented that the isles had experienced "significant" numbers of campervans over the summer tourist season.

Mr Macdonald said: "We are not talking about huge sums of money.

"We just want a contribution towards the infrastructure we as a council are required to put in place."

The Scottish government is currently putting new legislation in place on a short-term visitor levy. This would give local authorities the ability to tax tourists, contributing towards local infrastructure and services.

