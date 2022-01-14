Beach Bay cottage is an island escape that offers a luxurious stay just steps away from a stunning beach.

Set on the edge of the white sands of Uig Bay, on the Isle of Lewis, the unique getaway is built into the hillside and features a turfed roof to boost its eco-credentials.

Inspired by Neolithic buildings, it’s built of natural stone with a 180-degree bay window making the most of the views – no wonder it won the 2012 Outer Hebrides Design Award.

It sleeps up to four people in one double and one twin room, the latter with an en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom includes a luxurious whirlpool bath, while a large open-plan lounge and dining area has plenty of space for relaxation while on staycation.

The kitchen is well-equipped and there’s a stone patio from which you may be lucky enough to see golden eagles flying high in the sky.

If it’s cold outside underfloor heating and a multi-fuel burner will keep you warm, as will the final opulent touch – a two person infra-red sauna.

You can book Beach Bay Cottage at www.hostunusual.com.

1. A luxurious escape The cottage sleeps up to four in one double room and one twin room. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

2. Perfect white sands Uig Bay boasts one of Scotland's most beautiful beaches. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

3. Mystical site The Callanish Standing Stones are one of the many attractions on the Isle of Lewis. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

4. Window on the world The living/dining area has amazing views over the beach - you might even spot an otter. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales