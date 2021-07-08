These are some of the amazing places you could be staying this weekend.

Staycation Scotland 2021: Here are 13 great hotels with availability this weekend for a last-minute break

If you don’t have any plans for this weekend, why not venture out a see all Scotland has to offer and book one of these great two-night stays.

By David Hepburn
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 4:17 pm

We’re now well into the summer holidays and many of have opted to stay in Scotland, having given up on the the idea of a foreign break until next year.

It’s meant a much-needed boost for the hospitality industry, as many hotels, campsites and holiday homes have been booked up by Scottish staycationers looking for post-lockdown adventures.

But there are still plenty of options left for those looking for a last-minute break.

Here are 13 hotels that showcase the best our beautiful country has to offer, and which have availability this weekend (July-9-11).

They can all be booked at www.booking.com.

1. Coylumbridge Hotel

A real family favourite, the Coylumbridge Hotel, in Aviemore, is set in the Cairngorms National Park and has a huge range of facilities for all ages, including a dry ski slope, two swimming pools, two restaurants, two bars, a climbing wall, mini-golf, tennis, a gym and spa facilities. A room for two this weekend costs £158 including breakfast.

2. Strathwhillan House

It's incredibly difficult to get reasonably-priced accommodation on the island of Arran over the summer months, but Strathwhillan House currently has rare availability. Situated in Brodick, five minutes' from the ferry terminal, you won't even need to bring your car. It's currently priced at £170 for two night for two people, including breakfast.

3. Willowbank

Another great place to stay in the middle of the Cairngorm National Park, Willowbanks is located in the centre of pretty Highland town Grantown on Spey. A two night stay this weekend costs £145 including breakfast.

4. The Grey Gull Hotel

Will spectacular views over Loch Gilp, the Grey Gull Hotel in the tiny village of Ardrishaig is a perfect base for exploring the Argyll and Bute countryside. A two night stay for two people this weekend costs £205.

