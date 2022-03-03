The Torrisdale Castle Estate sits on a spectacular and photogenic spot on the coast of the Kintyre peninsula, with gorgeous views in every direction.

With a gin distillery, private sandy beach, luxurious spa, hot tubs, and four unique accomodation options, this is a destination sure to tick all the boxes for a Scottish staycation to remember.

For history buffs, what could be better than taking a step back in time to life with a stay in the castle’s Servants' Quarters?

The castle dates back to 1815, when the owners would have staff ‘below stairs’, but now its been converted into a holiday home for up to six guests.

It has a private entrance, views over the sea, a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom featuring a luxurious roll-top bath, two twin bedrooms, a shower room, large living room, open-plan kitchen and dining room, a handy utility room, and even a surprise ‘Secret Room'.

Those opting for the charming Garden Cottage will enjoy a secluded, hillside bolthole for two overlooking the former walled garden.

There’s a comfy living room with wood-burning stove in the comfy living room, separate kitchen, a large bedroom, bathroom comes, outdoor seating area and private wood-fired hot tub.

Set by the main gates of the estate, the South Lodge sleeps two in a B-listed cottage rght next to the beach.

A fort-like porch entrance leads to a cosy living and dining area, kitchen, kingsize bedroom and private garden.

Finally, the Arch Cottage, formerly the chauffeur's lodgings, is a mini-fortress on the castle lawns, offering an unforgettable retreat for two people.

There’s a peaceful bedroom with an en-suite bathroom, a clean and contemporary living room with a gorgeous wood-burning stove, a kitchen, and separate cloakroom.

Whatever option you choose the estate offers a range of conservation activities, walks, and a visit to the gin distillery, which produces the award-winning Kintyre Gin.

You can book the Torrisdale Castle Estate at www.hostunusual.com.

