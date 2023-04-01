Spring Travel: Never mind the frolics

The clocks have gone forward and the first day of spring has passed, making now the best time of the year to start planning a visit to one of Scotland’s many farms open to the public and meet their new arrivals.

Image: Adobe Stock

There are a number of farm experiences for people to enjoy nationwide, whether it is for a cuddle and a photograph with a lamb or to find out about the extensive processes involved in everyday farming.

In the Scottish Borders, the family-run Jacksons at Jedburgh has new fewer than 1,000 sheep, 30 Highland cows, as well as goats, pigs and chickens.

Day tickets are available for the farm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from this month through to October and come with the option of adding on a lamb feeding session.

Image: Newton Farm Holidays

Visitors are met by friendly staff who take them to meet, pet and feed the animals and there are self-guided walks, play areas for children and ample opportunities to learn all about how the farm works.

During weekdays, those with youngsters can book parent and toddler activities, which run for about an hour and are designed to get little ones outdoors and feeling confident around animals.

After a day spent exploring, there is the opportunity to sit back and relax within the tranquil setting and enjoy refreshments or a picnic.

Over in Renfrewshire, Kilmacolm Farm Tours begins its lambing experience tours from today, which run for about 90 minutes.

Groups of up to 14 can meet the MacDougall family in the busy lambing shed and get up close with the ewes and lambs. Farmers James and Wendy will discuss sheep husbandry and guests will also get to meet working sheep dogs and pet lambs – and perhaps even experience a live birth.

From next month, the company, which is based at Muirhouse Farm, will also offer farm safaris in a purpose-built 14-seat trailer.

Tour-goers will discover the rich land, animals and machinery required in everyday farming while taking in the breathtaking panoramic views over Glasgow to Ben Lomond.

Also overlooking the mountain is Lennox of Lomond, near Luss, Alexandria, which welcomes more than 1,000 new lambs each spring.

There are a range of experiences available to book, including the full day which includes a hands-on day in the lambing shed, quad bike trailer tour, and a meet-and-greet with the farmers.

The Lennox family has been welcoming families to its self-catering accommodation and hands-on experiences since the 1970s, and their farm has grown into a popular destination for those seeking a taste of rural life.

Over in Perthshire, family-owned Incheoch Farm, near Blairgowrie, also recently announced that it will run lambing experiences from Tuesday, 11 April until Monday, 17 April.

People can book a ticket online to have the chance to feed the pet lambs, help arrange their pens and discover what happens during this busy period on the farm. All proceeds from the tickets will go to charity Dig Deep, which supports Kenyans in accessing clean water and good hygiene.

Newton Farm Holidays is nearby and close to Forfar, and has received awards for its farm experiences.

Starting this month, visitors of all ages can enjoy bottle-feeding lambs and attend farm tours.

Outside of lambing season, there is the opportunity to walk alpacas for those aged seven and upwards.

In the north, Down on the Farm, near Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, is a 200-acre farm that provides tours for visitors that end with hot drinks and baked goods in a bothy. Trailer tours start from the main building and wind through the cattle fields to the cliffs, where visitors will have the opportunity to wander along the shoreline.

There are lambing and sheep shearing tours also available, with dates soon to be announced.

Byres Farm, at Fochabers, Moray, provides possibly the ultimate family-friendly experiences for young children.

Muddy Meet-ups are a weekly hour-long group for children who will have fun learning about different animals, farm machinery, including live demonstrations, farm wildlife and the life of a farmer.

The sessions aim to encourage children to think about and understand where their food comes from in a fun, interactive and informal way.

An on-site coffee bar is available for the purchase of drinks and snacks – and there is also the opportunity to discover more about the malting barley grown there for the Glenlivet Distillery.