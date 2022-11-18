There will be no need for a designated driver to take you home after a distillery tour if you stay at these great hotels.

Scotland’s whisky distilleries are one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

The only problem is that after touring the distillery and learning how the whisky is made it’s essential to taste some of the product itself, making it impossible to drive.

The simple solution is to stay at a hotel nearby, letting you enjoy the fruits of the distiller’s labour without worrying about how to get home.

Here are the best hotels to stay at near 13 of Scotland’s most highly-rated distillery tours according to TripAdvisor.

They can be booked at www.booking.com.

1. Glenan Lodge Guest House The beautiful Glenan Lodge Guest House is just four minutes' walk away from the Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre, the highest-rated distillery tour on TripAdvisor.

2. Columba Hotel The Victorian grandeur of the Columba Hotel in Oban is less than 500 feet away from Oban Distillery - one of the smallest distilleries in Scotland, established by brothers Hugh and John Stevenson in 1793.

3. Dundarach Hotel There's no shortage of accomodation in Pitlochry, but the Dundarach Hotel offers stunning views over the River Tummel and a four minute walk to the Blair Athol Distillery - the spiritual home of Bell's Whisky established in 1798.

4. West Highland Way Hotel The five star West Highland Way Hotel is just outside Glasgow and under two miles away from Glengoyne Distillery - one of Scotland's most photogenic distilleries which offers you the chance to make your own individual whisky to take home.