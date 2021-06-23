The Secret Cabin is tucked away in Seacliff, a lesser-known part of East Lothian that has some of the most beautiful countryside and coast in Scotland.

Hidden in tranquil woodland, there’s no television or wifi, making it ideal for a couple looking for a digital detox.Inside the quaint cabin there’s a cosy seating area with wood-burning stove, and a fully fitted kitchen that comes complete with locally roasted coffee and pasties from the nearby bakery.

The bespoke double bed was created from wood washed up in a storm and is dressed in luxurious bedding for the perfect night’s sleep, while the spacious shower room comes with luxury toiletries and spa slippers.

Outside is a private fairytale garden, with comfy furniture and crations made by the cabin’s former owner – a stained-glass artist.Just minutes’ away is a beautiful beach ideal for walking the dog (who is welcome in the cabin), paddleboarding or wild swimming.

North Berwick is just four miles away if you are looking to stock up or have a night out.

You can book the Secret Cabin at www.hostunusual.com.

