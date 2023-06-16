4 . Clava Cairns

There are many standing stones and circles scattered around Inverness, and while none are called Craigh Na Dun, you can find the site that inspired the Outlander location. The Clava Cairns rest in a woodland near Culloden to the East of Inverness, and according to Historic Environment Scotland they “are about 4,000 years old and were built to house the dead. The cemetery remained a sacred place in the landscape for millennia…” Photo: nairnbairn on Flickr