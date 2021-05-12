Torsa House is the only property on Torsa Island, meaning that the only company you can expect during a stay there will be the plentiful local wildlife.

Sitting off the west coast of Scotland, near Oban, the rugged island is accessed by a short ferry crossing and offers a mile-long slice of solitude comprising scenic bays, meadows and hills.

The accomodation is spacious, sleeping up to six people in three bedrooms, and includes a kitchen/diner, living room with woodburning stove, a garden, and a conservatory with stunning views over Loch Melfort and the Isle of Shuna.

The island comes with its own motorboat, with lifejackets and tuition for novices, so you can explore the multiple remote islands nearby or try your hand at fishing to catch your breakfast.

For wildlife lovers, the island has a resident population of otters, deer and seals to spot. Golden eagles and sea eagles can be seen in the skies, and whales, dolphins and porpoises in the sea.For a change of scene, Oban and Seil Island are both a short boat ride away with restaurants, pubs and shops.

The house is part of the Armaddy Castle Estate, a short distance away on the mainland, and guests are welcome to use the facilities there, including a games room, tennis court, fishing loch and gardens.

The island is available to rent from £995 per week from www.hostunusual.com.

1. Spacious The accomodation includes three bedrooms that sleep up to six island castaways. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

2. Island in the sun The house occupies an elevated spot on the island. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

3. A good night Enjoy the peace and quiet of sleeping on your own private island. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo

4. Stunning shores Seals, whales, porpoises and dolphins can be spotted off the shores of Torsa. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Buy photo