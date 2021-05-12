Scottish B&B named in top 10 best in the world by TripAdvisor Traveller Awards

On Wednesday 12 May, Tripadvisor announced its 19th annual Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Hotels – with a Fort William B&B being named the fourth best-rated B&B in the UK and Europe and sixth in the world.

Torlinnhe Guest House joins 14 other UK B&Bs in the list, including Scarborough’s The Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast which took the number one spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other Scottish businesses include Ivybank Lodge in Blairgowrie, which was named seventh in the UK in the romance category, while Knockendarroch Hotel in Pitlochry and Fingal in Edinburgh took 10th and 12th respectively.

Torlinnhe Guest House in Fort William was named fourth best-rated B&B in the UK and Europe and sixth in the world.

In the Small Hotels category Ivybank Lodge was back, as fifth in the UK, while The Ship Inn in Gatehouse of Fleet came in at eighth place. Knockendarroch Hotel and Fingal took the 10th and 11th spots.

Top Scottish hotels were The Green Park in Pitlochry, which was fifth and The Dunstane Housed in Edinburgh, which was 11th in the UK.

Every year, Tripadvisor trawls through millions of reviews from its global community of travellers to uncover the hotels and B&Bs that people raved about most – including those that go the extra mile, and are seen as the most sought-after. Even during a global pandemic travellers continued to discover new places and share their advice with other holiday-goers in 2020, and despite significant disruption to the hospitality industry, hotels around the world still managed to wow guests and deliver top service.

“Now that staycations are back on in the UK and the ban on overseas travel is days away from lifting, Brits will want to start getting plans in motion for what could possibly be the most longed for holiday of their life, said Tripadvisor spokesperson, Hayley Coleman.

"This celebration of the best of the best hotels around the world should serve as the perfect guide for discovering places to stay that are fit for the trip of a lifetime.”