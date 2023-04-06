This rental property has everything you need for a romantic escape for two.

Located on the rugged Dumfries and Galloway coast – just three miles from Portpatrick – Portamaggie Cottage is a former telephone exchange which has been lovingly transformed into a luxurious couples’ retreat.

A short wander from sandy Knock Bay it’s surrounded by soaring cliffs, topped by the historic and atmospheric Killantringan Lighthouse.

Whatever the weather you can enjoy the dramatic sea views from the cleverly-designed sunroom, an outside decked area, or from the comfort of your first floor double bedroom.

There’s also a snug living room complete with log burner and huge flatscreen television for when the sun goes down – or alternatively slide into the hot tub and enjoy gazing at the stars free from light pollution.

And if you’re feeling active the cottage is situated on the Southern Upland Way, so there are plenty of stunning walks to enjoy.

You can book Portamaggie Cottage at www.hostunusual.com.

