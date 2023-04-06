All Sections
Locations don't come much better than the one occupied by Portamaggie Cottage.

Scotland Beach Staycation: This quirky and romantic former telephone exchange is yards from the beach and comes complete with stargazing hot tub

This rental property has everything you need for a romantic escape for two.

By David Hepburn
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST

Located on the rugged Dumfries and Galloway coast – just three miles from Portpatrick – Portamaggie Cottage is a former telephone exchange which has been lovingly transformed into a luxurious couples’ retreat.

A short wander from sandy Knock Bay it’s surrounded by soaring cliffs, topped by the historic and atmospheric Killantringan Lighthouse.

Whatever the weather you can enjoy the dramatic sea views from the cleverly-designed sunroom, an outside decked area, or from the comfort of your first floor double bedroom.

There’s also a snug living room complete with log burner and huge flatscreen television for when the sun goes down – or alternatively slide into the hot tub and enjoy gazing at the stars free from light pollution.

And if you’re feeling active the cottage is situated on the Southern Upland Way, so there are plenty of stunning walks to enjoy.

You can book Portamaggie Cottage at www.hostunusual.com.

A private road leads to the luxurious coastal cottage.

1. Road to nowhere

A private road leads to the luxurious coastal cottage. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

The decked area is accessed from the sun room and is the perfect place to unwind with a glass of wine on a sunny evening.

2. Let's go outside

The decked area is accessed from the sun room and is the perfect place to unwind with a glass of wine on a sunny evening. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

Enjoy gazing at the stars from the private hot tub.

3. Take a dip

Enjoy gazing at the stars from the private hot tub. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

The cottage is just a short walk from the beach - perfect if you have to dash home to get warm after a bracing wild swim.

4. Life's a beach

The cottage is just a short walk from the beach - perfect if you have to dash home to get warm after a bracing wild swim. Photo: www.hostunusual.com

GallowayDumfries