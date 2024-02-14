2 . Glenshieling House

Remarkably the Perthshire town of Blairgowrie also has the second most romantic hotel in Scotland. Glenshieling House has four beautifully refurbished bedrooms with all modern comforts while retaining the charm of the 1893 Victorian villa. There's an elegant lounge with open fire and a bar where you can enjoy a drink. At breakfast you can enjoy eggs from the hotel's resident hens.