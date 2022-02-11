The magnificent 14th century Knock Old Castle is perfectly placed on the beautiful Ayrshire coast and is a medieval feast for the eyes – with a central keep, castellated ramparts and no less than three turrets.

There’s also a modern extension which, along with the extensive upgrade of the castle itself, means that it’s as comfortable as it is romantic.

Sleeping eight in total, the castle also welcomes dogs, so it’s perfect for a family staycation, with one double ensuite bedroom and three twin ensuite bedrooms.

Entering via the main keep, you find yourself in the first living room with original timber beams and window recesses, traditional furniture and a wood-burning stove – along with a painted ceiling featuring horses, greyhounds, elephants, and even killer whales.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area is light and airy, with a hand-crafted dining table seating eight and patio doors leading to the courtyard with seating area and formal lawn.

Upstairs, there’s a second living room with television, sofas, wood burning stove and patio doors opening to a balcony with magnificent views.

For the best seat in the castle climb up to the central tower and snuggle up on a circular window seat for 360 degree views of the surrounding countryside.

If all that isn’t enough, the third tower of the castle has a hidden surprise – a sauna to provide the ultimate in relaxation.

When/if you want to veture out, the pretty village of Largs is just a short walk away, with the islands of Cumbrae, Arran and Bute just a boat ride away.

You can book Knock Old Castle at www.hostunusual.com.

