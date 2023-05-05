Quirky Scottish Holiday Rental: Stay in a rustic treehouse for two set on an idyllic river in the Scottish Borders
This unique riverside staycation spot offers a tranquil getaway surrounded by sheep-dotted fields and wildlife-steeped woodland
Stilt House is perfectly positioned between a mill pond and the River Boondreigh on a five-acre site at the edge of the Lammermuir Hills, four miles from the Scottish Borders town of Lauder.
The dog-friendly larch clad treehouse is a former artist’s studio that now sleeps two people (with a sofa bed available if you want to bring the kids) in a spacious king size bed.
Ingeniously built on stilts, its elevated position means glorious views from every window, including from the comfortable seating area.
When it’s time to make dinner there’s a fully-equipped compact kitchen that includes a a wood-burning cook stove that will also keep you warm should the Scottish weather take a turn for the chilly.
Outside there’s a firepit and seating area for enjoying the outdoors at night – you can even move your chairs under the Stilt House should there be a shower.
A private shower room is just a short walk away, complete with fluffy towels and eco-toiletries.
If you fancy a walk, there's plenty to explore around your accomodation, including the river and pond, an orchard, and woodland trails.
Take a look around the Stilt House, which can be booked at www.hostunusual.com, below.